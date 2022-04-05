Telugu, Hindi versions of chartbuster 'Arabic Kuthu' out now

HYDERABAD: Kollywood star Vijay's most-anticipated upcoming movie 'Beast' is gearing up for a grand release in theaters on April 13.
With the release planned in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages simultaneously, the producers have kickstarted the promotions.
As a part of promotions, the Telugu and Hindi versions of the superhit song 'Halamithi Habibo', also known as 'Arabic Kuthu', from the movie, were released on Monday.
Sri Sai Kiran and Raqueeb Alam have penned the Telugu and Hindi lyrics of the song, respectively.
'Arabic Kuthu' has already taken over the country, with viral videos of the dance imitations floating all over social media. Now that the song is released in Telugu and Hindi, this is expected to further boost the hype around the release.
