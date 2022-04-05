STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to headline Sabari

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be starring as the lead in the upcoming multilingual film, Sabari.

Published: 05th April 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Photo | Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Instagram)

By Express News Service

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be starring as the lead in the upcoming multilingual film, Sabari. The actor has commenced filming for the project recently. Directed by Anilkatz, the makers have announced that the film will be made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Sabari is billed as a psychological thriller with a pinch of romance and crime. Ganesh Venkatraman, Sashank Siddhamsetty, and Mime Gopi will be appearing in supporting roles. Popular composer Gopi Sundar is set to score the music for the film.The makers are planning to shoot the film across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Kodaikanal. Sabari is bankrolled by Mahendra Nath Kondla through Maha Movies, while Maharshi Kondla will be presenting the film. In addition to this project, Varalaxmi has films such as NBK 107, Yashodha, and Hanu Man, to name a few.

