STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Samantha’s Yashoda to hit screens on August 12

The makers of Yashoda, starring Samantha in the titular role, have announced the release date of the film.

Published: 06th April 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Suits never go out of style. (Actor Samantha | Express)

Actor Samantha | Express

By Express News Service

The makers of Yashoda, starring Samantha in the titular role, have announced the release date of the film. The multilingual film will hit the marquee on August 12, Sridevi Films, the production company bankrolling the film, tweeted, “August 12, it is. Our Yashoda aka Samantha is all set to give you thrills and chills in theatres.”

The film, helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, and Divya Sripada, in supporting roles. Senior music composer Mani Sharma will score music for the film, while M Sukumar of Mynaa and Bairavaa fame is serving as the director of photography. Marthand K Venkatesh will handle the editing department. Krishna Prasad S is producing the film.

In addition to Yashoda, Samantha has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam coming up. It has also been announced that she will be making her Hollywood debut with The Arrangements Of Love.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samantha Yashoda Release Sridevi Films
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp