Samantha’s Yashoda to hit screens on August 12

By Express News Service

The makers of Yashoda, starring Samantha in the titular role, have announced the release date of the film. The multilingual film will hit the marquee on August 12, Sridevi Films, the production company bankrolling the film, tweeted, “August 12, it is. Our Yashoda aka Samantha is all set to give you thrills and chills in theatres.”

The film, helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, and Divya Sripada, in supporting roles. Senior music composer Mani Sharma will score music for the film, while M Sukumar of Mynaa and Bairavaa fame is serving as the director of photography. Marthand K Venkatesh will handle the editing department. Krishna Prasad S is producing the film.

In addition to Yashoda, Samantha has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam coming up. It has also been announced that she will be making her Hollywood debut with The Arrangements Of Love.