Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer begins production

South star Thalapathy Vijay on Wednesday began filming for his upcoming yet-untitled film in Chennai.

Published: 06th April 2022 04:07 PM

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

The film, which also features "Pushpa" star Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. According to a note shared by the makers, the film's production began with a prayer ceremony.

The film's soundtrack will be composed by S Thaman. The movie's story and screenplay is credited to Paidipally, Hari and Ashishor Solomon, with dialogues and additional screenplay by Vivek.

Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his next, "Beast". The action thriller features him as a spy on a mission to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Comments

