'It demeans Muslim community': DMK ally MMK calls for ban on Vijay-starrer 'Beast'

Published: 15th April 2022 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

MMK president MH Jawahirullah (L) and a still from 'Beast'

MMK president MH Jawahirullah (L) and a still from 'Beast'. (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: MMK president MH Jawahirullah has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to ban actor Vijay's 'Beast' as it demeans the Muslim community as a whole.

Citing the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar, Jawahirullah said the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the COVID-19 pandemic had rendered yeoman service to the community, but "Beast" demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state.

According to him, movies like "Viswaroopam", and "Thupakki" had demeaned the Muslim community, and after a lull in production of such movies, now "Beast" has given life to such a movie genre. The Tamil movie is produced by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group, and directed by Nelson.

The MMK is an ally of the ruling DMK.

