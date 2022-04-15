'It demeans Muslim community': DMK ally MMK calls for ban on Vijay-starrer 'Beast'

By IANS

CHENNAI: MMK president MH Jawahirullah has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to ban actor Vijay's 'Beast' as it demeans the Muslim community as a whole.

Citing the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar, Jawahirullah said the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the COVID-19 pandemic had rendered yeoman service to the community, but "Beast" demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state.

According to him, movies like "Viswaroopam", and "Thupakki" had demeaned the Muslim community, and after a lull in production of such movies, now "Beast" has given life to such a movie genre. The Tamil movie is produced by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group, and directed by Nelson.

The MMK is an ally of the ruling DMK.