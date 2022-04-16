STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan's next film with Selvaraghavan titled 'Bakasuran'

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the film went on floors with a pooja at the Muthumalai Murugan temple near Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan (L) and director Selvaraghavan

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan (L) and director Selvaraghavan (Photo| Cinema Express)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Mohan G Kshatriyan's upcoming film featuring director Selvaraghavan in the lead has been titled 'Bakasuran'. Sources close to the unit of the film said that the film went on floors with a pooja at the Muthumalai Murugan temple near Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

"Proper shooting for the film will begin from Monday," informs a source in the know. Well known cinematographer and actor Natrajan Subramaniam better known as Natty too will be playing an important role in this film that has triggered immense interest in industry experts.

The last two films of director Mohan -- 'Draupadi' and 'Rudra Thandavam' -- went on to emerge as superhits but not before they kicked up controversies. Therefore, industry experts and film buffs are eager to know what issue director Mohan will look to highlight in this film featuring Selvaraghavan and Natty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan G Kshatriyan Bakasuran Selvaraghavan Natrajan Subramaniam Salem
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp