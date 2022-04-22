STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keerthy Suresh's starrer 'Saani Kaayidham' set to premiere on Prime Video from May 6

The film, which will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Prime Video, has been directed by Arun Matheswaran and also stars actor-filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

Published: 22nd April 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Saani Kaayidham.(Photo | Twittter screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Keerthy Suresh-starrer Tamil movie "Saani Kaayidham" will make its worldwide debut on Prime Video on May 6, the streamer announced on Friday.

The story is of a generational curse coming true when injustice is inflicted upon Ponni (Suresh) and her family.

She seeks vengeance along with Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Matheswaran said his aim is to present conventional stories in unconventional formats, bringing out raw and edgy elements.

"Here's a gritty action drama woven around the theme of revenge; a story about a woman who is on a mission to seek vengeance.

Every story has an audience and I am thrilled that through the reach of Amazon Prime Video I can take 'Saani Kaayidham' to a global audience across 240 countries and territories," the director said in a statement.

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India, said the streaming service wants to bring stories that have potential to travel beyond linguistic and geographical boundaries.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Siddharth Ravipati and Arun Matheswaran for the worldwide premiere of the highly-anticipated 'Saani Kaayidham' on Prime Video.

'Saani Kaayidham' is a hard-hitting story; the film's gripping narrative and brilliant performances will keep action drama fans hooked till the end," he added.

The Tamil film will be available as "Chinni" in Telugu and as "Saani Kaayidham" in Malayalam.

TAGS
Saani Kaayidham Prime Video Keerthy Suresh Arun Matheswaran Selvaraghavan
