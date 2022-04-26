Shaam confirms he is a part of Vijay's 'Thalapathy 66'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Shaam, who has impressed Tamil audiences with his performances in films like 'Ullam Ketkume', '12B', '6 Candles', 'Iyarkai' and 'Leysa Leysa' and in Telugu films like 'Kick', has confirmed that he will be a part of director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film with actor Vijay.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the actor, who had managed to establish himself as a hero in Tamil cinema, would be joining hands with actor Vijay in his next film that has tentatively been titled '#Thalapathy66'.

On Tuesday, Shaam confirmed the news by putting out a poster on his Instagram page that read, "Shaam on board Thalapathy 66." The actor also went on to write, "Looking forward to work with the one and only Thalapathy."

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The next schedule of the film is to take place in Hyderabad in the first week of May. Shaam is expected to join the team then.