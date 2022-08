Aditi Shankar comes onboard Siva Karthikeyan-starrer 'Maaveeran'

By IANS

CHENNAI: The unit of director Madonne Ashwin's upcoming film, 'Maaveeran', featuring actor Siva Karthikeyan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that actress Aditi Shankar, who is also the daughter of ace director Shankar, had come onboard the project.

Taking to Twitter, Shanthi Talkies, the production house of the film, said: "We are glad to have Aditi Shankar onboard! 'Maaveeran'."

Aditi, who is also a doctor and a singer apart from being an actress, has got this opportunity even before the release of her first film, 'Viruman', which features actor Karthi in the lead. 'Maaveeran', a bilingual that is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has been titled 'Mahaveerudu' in Telugu.

A screengrab from the teaser of the movie 'Maaveeran'. (Photo | YouTube)

The cinematography for the film is by Vidhu Ayyanna and the music is by Bharath Sankar. Editing for the film is by Philomin Raj and art direction is by Kumar Gangappan. Interestingly, the stunt director for the project seems to have changed. While Phoenix Prabhu was named the stunt director at the time of the announcement of the film's titles, the production house has now named well-known stunt man, Yannick Ben, as the film's stunt choreographer.

