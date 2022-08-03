Royal debut: Ilango Krishnan explores lyric writing with Mani Rathnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Avinash Ramachandran By

Ilango Krishnan might not be new to the world of poetry and literature, but lyric writing is an avenue he never broached... until an opportunity came his way from ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. Ilango, who had never written lyrics for films, was roped in for what was not just Mani Ratnam’s dream project, but in a way, entire Tamil cinema’s dream project.

Ponni Nadhi, the first glimpse into the musical journey of Ponniyin Selvan, was released on Sunday, and we caught up with Ilango, who says the responses have been “amazing and what-do-they-call-it... vera level.”

Excerpts from the conversation

What is the kind of research that went into your lyrics? Were Kalki’s words and Mani Ratnam’s vision enough?

The first time I read Ponniyin Selvan, I was in class 8. Then I revisited the novel in classes 10 and 12. In fact, I read the novel once every five years. Ponniyin Selvan is not new to me. I have read Chola history before, and I am in the process of writing a book on it too. However, to ensure there are no historical inaccuracies, I read the works of KA Nilakanta Sastri (The Cholas), Sadasivam Pandarathar (Pirkaala Cholar Saritharam), Kuduvayil Balasubramaniam (Thanjai Periya Kovil, Darasuram) and more. For the sense of poetry in the lyrics, I used the aesthetics of Classical and Sangam Tamil poetry and incorporated modernised Tamil to bring to life the imagery of the Chola period. I re-read Aganaanooru, Puranaanooru, Kurunthogai, Kamba Ramayanam and more. Once again, we have only employed the aesthetics and not used the same poems.

As a poet, you are your most important audience. But with lyric writing, you need to cater to others’ vision too...

It was a completely new experience. Credits to Rahman sir and Mani sir for making the whole process comfortable. Initially, when I had a sense of trepidation, they realised it and calmed me down. In fact, I don’t remember a time when either of them lost their cool or said anything negative about my work. They knew how to use the right words to coax out the best of my abilities. However, Mani sir wouldn’t just accept any lyrics. Each and every phrase in the songs were sculpted over time.

How was it to fit into the vision of Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman...

Rahman sir guided me brilliantly. For Ponni Nadhi, Rahman sir specifically asked me to not go overboard with literature and adopt a bit more colloquial Tamil. Rahman sir had an idea as to how each song should sound, and he did extensive research too. In fact, he went as far as Bali and Cambodia, places where the Chola Kingdom had its hold. Rahman sir used the folk and classical music of that region and incorporated it into the soundtrack. His vision guided me on the right path. The final decision for the music and lyrics was always with Mani sir. He is humble, patient, and very clear in his vision. He didn’t just think of the music, but also the characters and if the words do justice to their arcs. They are ready to wait long enough to get what they want. That is why they are Legends of the industry.

How was it to have AR Rahman sing your first song?

It was Rahman sir who sang the track version for which I wrote the lyrics. So, in my head, I always wanted him to sing Ponni Nadhi. After writing the lyrics, I told Mani sir that it would be great if Rahman sir sang the song, and he too felt the same. It was a blissful moment, and I am truly blessed to have Ponni Nadhi and Ponniyin Selvan as my first step into Tamil cinema.

