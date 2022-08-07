Home Entertainment Tamil

Arivu-Santhosh Narayanan's Keeche Keeche song from Anel Mele Pani Thuli out 

The composer himself has sung this song along with Meenakshi Elayaraja.

Published: 07th August 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Arivu

Lyricist-rapper Arivu (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Composer Santhosh Narayanan had mentioned in a statement addressing the Enjoy Enjami controversy that he has always been an admirer of Arivu's work and the independent artist's best work is Keeche Keeche from Anel Mele Pani Thuli. The song Santhosh had mentioned is out now. 

Keeche Keeche, composed by Santhosh has lyrics by Arivu. The composer himself has sung this song along with Meenakshi Elayaraja. Previously, the makers of the film had released a track titled Mittai Mittai as the first single. 

Anel Mele Pani Thuli is produced by Vetri Maaran's Grass Root Company and the film has given theatre a skip. It will be getting an exclusive digital premiere on Sony Liv instead.  

(This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arivu Santhosh Narayanan Keeche Keeche Anel Mele Pani Thuli
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp