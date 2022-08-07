Arivu-Santhosh Narayanan's Keeche Keeche song from Anel Mele Pani Thuli out 

By Express News Service

Composer Santhosh Narayanan had mentioned in a statement addressing the Enjoy Enjami controversy that he has always been an admirer of Arivu's work and the independent artist's best work is Keeche Keeche from Anel Mele Pani Thuli. The song Santhosh had mentioned is out now.

Keeche Keeche, composed by Santhosh has lyrics by Arivu. The composer himself has sung this song along with Meenakshi Elayaraja. Previously, the makers of the film had released a track titled Mittai Mittai as the first single.

Anel Mele Pani Thuli is produced by Vetri Maaran's Grass Root Company and the film has given theatre a skip. It will be getting an exclusive digital premiere on Sony Liv instead.

(This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Composer Santhosh Narayanan had mentioned in a statement addressing the Enjoy Enjami controversy that he has always been an admirer of Arivu's work and the independent artist's best work is Keeche Keeche from Anel Mele Pani Thuli. The song Santhosh had mentioned is out now. Keeche Keeche, composed by Santhosh has lyrics by Arivu. The composer himself has sung this song along with Meenakshi Elayaraja. Previously, the makers of the film had released a track titled Mittai Mittai as the first single. Anel Mele Pani Thuli is produced by Vetri Maaran's Grass Root Company and the film has given theatre a skip. It will be getting an exclusive digital premiere on Sony Liv instead. (This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)