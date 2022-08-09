Home Entertainment Tamil

'Chandramukhi 2' team completes work on first schedule

Featuring Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and Radika Sarathkumar, the upcoming Tamil movie is a sequel to P Vasu's comedy horror film 'Chandramukhi' which was released in 2005.

Published: 09th August 2022

Raghava Lawrence with director P Vasu.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MYSORE: It's a wrap on the first shooting schedule of "Chandramukhi 2", the makers announced Tuesday.



Lyca Productions, the banner behind the follow-up film, shared the update on its official Twitter account.

"Wrapped up the 1st Schedule of #Chandramukhi2 at Mysore.

Starring @offl_lawrence, Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu & @radikasarathkumar," the tweet read.

Vasu is returning to the director's chair for "Chandramukhi 2" and National Award winner M M Keeravani, whose recent work includes films such as "RRR" and "Bimbisara", has composed music for the film.

R D Rajasekar, known for lensing "Ghajini", "Kaakha Kaakha" and "Akira", is the director of photography on the project.

Two-time National Award winner Thotta Tharani, who also worked on "Chandramukhi", is the art director for the sequel.

