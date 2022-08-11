'Kuruthi Aattam' review: The sophomore struggle

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Despite the mixed reviews coming the way of Kuruthi Aattam, director Sri Ganesh must be a relieved man, at least to see that his second film, ready for three years now, has finally seen the light of day. The film, which went on the floors in 2018 and hit the screens last week (August 5), is a drama at heart, and very much in the space of the director’s much-acclaimed debut, 8 Thottakkal.

“As I evolve as a director, I understand that drama is the core of the story. In Kuruthi Aattam, there are inspirations from real-life incidents and characters,” says Sri Ganesh, who, once again, brings in a heady mix of young and veteran talent into his film. “Life is all about passing on lessons to the next generation. Having many characters in the film makes sure that the important ones don’t become one-dimensional. Radikaa ma’am plays a unique role unlike what she has done in the last decade. Also, Radharavi sir was happy with how his character is different from the usual negative roles he gets to play.”

Sri Ganesh apparently met real-life gangsters when writing Kuruthi Aattam. “Instead of their criminal activities, I was more focussed on their personal lives. This made them open up to me, and as a writer, it helped me avoid stereotypes we associate with the world of gangsters. I also noticed that they all regret the path they have taken,” says the filmmaker.

As if that weren’t enough, the film also borrows incidents from his own life. “Films that don’t have our personal voice cannot be authentic. From the clothes my characters wear to the items placed in the background, everything is influenced by what I have seen in my life. For example, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a teacher in the film, and I got her clothes from a random shop in a market. Her character is a mix of my mother and the many teachers I have encountered.”

Unlike in his debut, this film is marked by all the action sequences, and Sri Ganesh was keen to make sure they came across as realistic too. “I loved the fight sequences in Uriyadi, and we roped in Vicky who handled the action choreography of that film. The action sequences exist within the drama of this film. As this is my first time operating in this genre, it was an eye-opening experience for me,” says the filmmaker, who admits that the treatment of this film would have been different, were he to make it now again.

While waiting for years on Kuruthi Attam, why did he not work on another project? “I couldn’t because it felt like this film’s shoot would resume in a week or two. But then, the pandemic happened.

Moreover, I felt an emotional attachment towards this film, and I didn’t want to get distracted by another project,” says Sri Ganesh. “I have learned about acceptance and when to let go. This understanding will help reduce my anxiety for me. A mentor told me that I should not just react to situations, but instead, process them within and transform them into energy. That’s what I plan to do,” concludes Sri Ganesh.

