Actors Samuthirakani, Abirami team up for Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s next directorial

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is helming a new project that the filmmaker announced via her Twitter account. The film features Samuthirakani and Virumaandi-fame Abirami in the lead roles.

Interestingly, while this is the first time Samuthirakani is acting in Lakshmy’s direction the filmmaker had starred in Samuthirakani’s 2009 directorial "Naadodigal".

Speaking about the film, the director says, “This film is my fifth directorial and it revolves around a baby. We have currently completed 70 per cent of the film’s shoot. Director Mysskin is doing a cameo in the film. We are elated about Ilayaraaja sir composing music for this film.”

The film, reportedly titled "Are You Ok Baby?", also stars Robo Shankar and Vinothini in supporting roles. Produced by Lakshmy’s home banner, Tapas Nayak handles the audiography while Krishna Sekhar TS, who earlier collaborated with Lakshmy in her 2019 film House Owner is in charge of cinematography for this new film.

Director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is helming a new project that the filmmaker announced via her Twitter account. The film features Samuthirakani and Virumaandi-fame Abirami in the lead roles. Interestingly, while this is the first time Samuthirakani is acting in Lakshmy’s direction the filmmaker had starred in Samuthirakani’s 2009 directorial "Naadodigal". Speaking about the film, the director says, “This film is my fifth directorial and it revolves around a baby. We have currently completed 70 per cent of the film’s shoot. Director Mysskin is doing a cameo in the film. We are elated about Ilayaraaja sir composing music for this film.” The film, reportedly titled "Are You Ok Baby?", also stars Robo Shankar and Vinothini in supporting roles. Produced by Lakshmy’s home banner, Tapas Nayak handles the audiography while Krishna Sekhar TS, who earlier collaborated with Lakshmy in her 2019 film House Owner is in charge of cinematography for this new film.