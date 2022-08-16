Home Entertainment Tamil

Film critic Kaushik LM passes away; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda mourn demise

The news of his demise was shared by Galatta Media on Twitter. As per the organisation, he passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday. Kaushik LM had worked as a VJ for the company. 

Published: 16th August 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Film critic Kaushik LM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Renowned film critic and YouTube channel Galatta's video jockey Kaushik LM died on Monday, August 15, he was 36.

The news of his demise was shared by Galatta Media on Twitter. As per the organisation, Kaushik LM passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday.

"Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the organisation, one of the leading entertainment news portals in South, informed.

Kaushik LM had worked as a VJ for the company. After learning about the unfortunate news, several celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh took to social media to pay their condolences.

"I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM," Keerthy Suresh wrote.

"This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support," Dulquer tweeted.

Dulquer also thanked the late critic for "standing by good cinema." "Life's too short. RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can't seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry," he added.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, too, expressed grief over the death of Kaushik LM. "Omg! Can't believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends! Gone too soon my friend," Venkat Prabhu wrote on Twitter. "Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed," actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted.

Mourning Kaushik LM's demise, actor Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "Rest in peace Kaushik LM. Thank you for your kind words always. Prayers condolences and strength to family."

Kaushik LM's last tweet was about celebrating the box office success of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sita Ramam'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaushik LM Tamil Nadu film critic cardiac arrest Kaushik LM death
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp