'I can never deny my privilege': Tamil actress Aditi Shankar on debut film 'Viruman'

Working with her father (Director Shankar) remains on top of her wishlist. But the young actor doesn’t see that working out unless the script demands it.

Published: 17th August 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Aditi Shankar. (Photo/ Twitter)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Aditi Shankar can perhaps be said to have passed the litmus test with her debut Viruman. Though the film has received mixed responses, the doctor-turned-actor’s performance as the village belle, Thenmozhi, has been well-received. Fascinatingly, Aditi had never faced the camera nor been to villages before this film happened. “Though I have been on stage as a singer, this film is my first stint as an actor. I took a couple of workshops after I signed the film and learnt to draw kolam, among other things, for my character.

Muthaiya sir helped perfect my slang and body language,” she says. Her father, director Shankar, apparently expected her to end up as a professional singer before she expressed an interest in acting. “As a father, he was reluctant, but as a director, he approved of it. I promised him that if it didn’t work out, I would return to pursuing higher education,” shares Aditi, who claims to be the biggest fan of her father’s films. “His films have had a great impact on my life. Vikram sir’s performance in appa’s Anniyan inspired me to become an actor.”

The actor admits to being aware of the privilege that comes with being the daughter of a top director. “My debut happened as fast because of the contacts appa has. It would be wrong to deny my privilege. It’s a fact that I’m his daughter, and nothing can change this. I just have to work hard to replace this image with my own,” she states.

Working with her father remains on top of her wishlist. But the young actor doesn’t see that working out unless the script demands it. “Appa will never compromise on the quality of his films. I will have to earn a place in his films.” Meanwhile, even before the release of Viruman, she has managed to get a chance to work with Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming film, Maaveran. “Acting alongside Karthi sir and Sivakarthikeyan sir are items on my bucket list. I hope to work with Vijay sir and Suriya sir some time!” she says.

Both Suriya and Karthi highlighted several times that they ensured a safe environment for Aditi at the shooting spot. Though this was a positive step, it does make you wonder if such steps would be taken for an unknown newcomer. “I am thankful for the same working environment I got. I don’t know how other sets function and how safe they are for women. I will be in a better position to comment on this once I work on a couple of films,” she says.

Aditi, whose persona is not unlike the cheery Thenmozhi from Viruman, is keen to work on a comedy. “I love making people laugh; I find a way to do that. I hope that films can tap into this side of my personality.”

