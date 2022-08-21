Here is a list of the upcoming Tamil web series on OTT platforms

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

The OTT Tamil originals space is witnessing a visible resurgence of popularity. After unimpressive beginnings, several platforms in the space recently underwent a revamp of their web series strategy and it seems to be paying off. Amazon Prime Video’s latest Tamil original, Suzhal: The Vortex, might well be deemed the flash point of this second innings, having garnered much appreciation for how it presented a thriller in the episodic format. And now, with a number of series announced and the names associated with them, it appears that the underwhelming OTT beginnings of Tamil content that relied a lot on profane language, gore, and risque content could be a thing of the past. Here is a look at some of the promising Tamil web series coming to an electronic device near you soon: The VillageStreaming platform: Amazon Prime Video Billed as India’s first show taking inspiration from a graphic novel, The Village is about a family on a road trip that gets attacked by a clan of mutants. The show will mark southern superstar Arya’s debut in the digital space. Tamil RockerzStreaming platform: SonyLIV A thriller series, Tamil Rockerz tells the story of how the Tamil film industry took on websites that featured pirated content. The series is named after one such infamous website that has long been associated with piracy. Both actor Arjun Vijay and director Arivazhagan will be debuting on OTT with the production. Vadhandhi: The Fable of VelonieStreaming platform: Amazon Prime Video A dramatic noir-thriller about the murder of a young girl, it will be narrated through the Rashomon-esque perspectives of a cop, a novelist, and an opportunistic news editor. Starring Nasser and Sanjana, the series will also feature yesteryear actor, Laila. MY3Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar Believed to be the Indian adaptation of the hit Korean drama, I Am Not a Robot, this series will feature a double role by Hansika Motwani, with one of the roles being that of a robot. The series will also see Motwani team up with her Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012) director Rajesh. Paper RocketStreaming platform: Zee5 Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, who previously helmed Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, returns with a web series, Paper Rocket, which stars Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead. The series follows its protagonists on a road trip that turns into a journey of self-exploration. Modern Love ChennaiStreaming platform: Amazon Prime Video The names attached to Modern Love Chennai make it one of the eagerly anticipated series in the Tamil OTT space. Backed by Super Deluxe-director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, this series is an adaptation of the American TV series, Modern Love. Like the original, it will explore six diverse shades of love, all set in Chennai. The cast includes Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, and Sanjula S.