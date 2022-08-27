Actor-director Bhagyaraj meets Panneerselvam, has a script for AIADMK

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil actor-director K Bhagyaraj met former chief minister and leader of the rebel faction of the AIADMK, O Panneerselvam on Friday.

A self-proclaimed fan of AIADMK founder and late chief minister MG Ramachandran, Bhagyaraj reportedly joined the party in the presence of Panneerselvam. The buzz is that Bhagyaraj is likely to meet Panneerselvam's rival Edappadi K Palaniswamy as well in an attempt to bring the two warring factions together.

Bhagyaraj was quoted by a report as saying that the problems within the AIADMK were temporary and that he wanted the party to be as strong as it was under MGR, adding that he would work towards that end. “I am ready to do whatever I can for the welfare of the party,” he said.

Reports recall that the director, whose earlier movies include Suvarilladha Chiththirangal and Oru Kai Osai, before he jumped onto the commercial bandwagon, had floated MGR Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in 1989. But his move fizzled out forcing him to join the AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa. He also joined DMK but didn't last there. Lately, in his speeches, he has been showing an inclination towards the BJP. Maybe, the actor knows better what gnaws his mind.

