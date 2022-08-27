Home Entertainment Tamil

Aruna Guhan on how 'Manithan Manithan' became title track of Rajini's superhit film

'What is this sir? How can we miss out on a song with such beautiful lyrics?', Rajinikanth said after hearing the song 'Manithan Manithan'.

Aruna Guhan (Photo | Aruna Guhan @ Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Young producer Aruna Guhan, who also happens to be one of the creative directors of AVM Productions, one of the Tamil film industry's oldest and most respected production houses, has disclosed how the immensely popular 'Manithan Manithan' song from superstar Rajinikanth's superhit film 'Manithan' became its title track.

Taking to Instagram, the young producer, who has got into the habit of sharing trivia about blockbusters produced by her firm, said, "How the 'Manithan Manithan' song became the Title Song!"

"One day, Rajini sir was having a shower in one of the rooms in our studio. He heard the song 'Manithan..manithan' being composed for the audio cassette from S. P. Muthuraman sir's room nearby. When he came out (of the shower), he praised the song but SPM sir explained that they had not added it to the movie because they could not find a suitable scene to use it in," she said.

"Rajini sir immediately replied saying: 'What is this sir? How can we miss out on a song with such beautiful lyrics?' Thatha (Grandfather) and SPM sir agreed with him and decided to add the song to the movie. Rajini sir said he wanted to do the lip sync for this song himself, so they finally made it the title song," she said and also posted a clip of the song.

