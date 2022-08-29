Home Entertainment Tamil

Unheralded Tamil short film 'Shashthi' wins 25 film festival awards

Featured in 59 film festivals, 'Shasthi', which digs into the world of a girl and her journey, has already won 25 awards.

A still from the short film (YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

CHENNAI: From a career in chartered accountancy to winning accolades in international film festivals, it may seem like a long shot. But producer and director Jude Peter Damian has done just that with 'Shashthi', his first short film.

As a director, Jude always wanted to make movies projecting "good characters" who can be examples for developing nations and societies.

'Shashthi' narrates the interesting tale about Devi, a woman from an economically weaker background, who changes society to the extent that she is equated with 'Shashthi', the goddess of children. It is about how ordinary people (particularly women) can do 'great' things and about how perceptions change in different circumstances.

While talking about the recognition that the film is receiving constantly, Jude shared: "Right from the time of writing/planning of the film production, I had international film awards in my mind."

"I'm happy about the recognition from so many international film festivals, but, honestly, I'm slightly disappointed that the film was not able to enter the Academy Awards competition. I hope I'll be able to make a film in the near future that gets nominated for the competition sections of the Academy Awards and Cannes Festival."

For Jude, who did a course in film direction, 'Shashthi' is his first creation. While it took Jude a year to think about the story and screenplay, he managed to complete the shooting of the film in less than a week.

The cast includes Semmalar Annam, Jeffrey James, Lissie Antony, S.K. Gayathri and Herries Moosa.

