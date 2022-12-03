WATCH | 'Baba' is back: Remastered version of the Rajinikanth starrer is back to storm screens

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

The trailer for the remastered version of Rajinikanth’s 2002 film Baba is finally here. Closer to the film’s original release, twenty years ago, the film was considered one of the most highly anticipated film releases in Tamil cinema history.

Rajinikanth released the new trailer for Baba on his Twitter handle with a heartwarming message that says, “A film that will forever be closest to my heart …”

During its original release, speculations abound that the film could be Rajini’s last film or that the film’s climax could reveal his decision to enter politics. Despite the mixed to negative reviews and a lukewarm box office collection, the film remained a part of Tamil pop culture.

A part of the film’s appeal was the fact that Rajini himself had written the story, and screenplay, and went on to produce the film. It also brought back the Rajinikanth-Suresh Krissna combo who had earlier given massive hits like Baasha, Annamalai, and Veera. Baba also had Rajinikanth sharing screen space again with comedian Goundamani after the 1993 film Uzhaippali.

According to director Suresh Krissna, Rajinikanth himself had approached him with the idea of re-releasing the film. The actor even went on to dub for new scenes in the film and the original music composer AR Rahman had also requested to re-work the sound mixing and remaster the music to better adapt to the current technologies.

The remastered version of Baba is all set to return to theatres on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday which falls on 12 December.

The trailer for the remastered version of Rajinikanth’s 2002 film Baba is finally here. Closer to the film’s original release, twenty years ago, the film was considered one of the most highly anticipated film releases in Tamil cinema history. Rajinikanth released the new trailer for Baba on his Twitter handle with a heartwarming message that says, “A film that will forever be closest to my heart …” During its original release, speculations abound that the film could be Rajini’s last film or that the film’s climax could reveal his decision to enter politics. Despite the mixed to negative reviews and a lukewarm box office collection, the film remained a part of Tamil pop culture. A part of the film’s appeal was the fact that Rajini himself had written the story, and screenplay, and went on to produce the film. It also brought back the Rajinikanth-Suresh Krissna combo who had earlier given massive hits like Baasha, Annamalai, and Veera. Baba also had Rajinikanth sharing screen space again with comedian Goundamani after the 1993 film Uzhaippali. According to director Suresh Krissna, Rajinikanth himself had approached him with the idea of re-releasing the film. The actor even went on to dub for new scenes in the film and the original music composer AR Rahman had also requested to re-work the sound mixing and remaster the music to better adapt to the current technologies. The remastered version of Baba is all set to return to theatres on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday which falls on 12 December.