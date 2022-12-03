Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | 'Baba' is back: Remastered version of the Rajinikanth starrer is back to storm screens

According to director Suresh Krissna, Rajinikanth himself had approached him with the idea of re-releasing the film.

Published: 03rd December 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Rajinikanth starrer 'Baba'

A still from Rajinikanth starrer 'Baba'

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

The trailer for the remastered version of Rajinikanth’s 2002 film Baba is finally here. Closer to the film’s original release, twenty years ago, the film was considered one of the most highly anticipated film releases in Tamil cinema history. 

Rajinikanth released the new trailer for Baba on his Twitter handle with a heartwarming message that says, “A film that will forever be closest to my heart …”

During its original release, speculations abound that the film could be Rajini’s last film or that the film’s climax could reveal his decision to enter politics. Despite the mixed to negative reviews and a lukewarm box office collection, the film remained a part of Tamil pop culture.

A part of the film’s appeal was the fact that Rajini himself had written the story, and screenplay, and went on to produce the film. It also brought back the Rajinikanth-Suresh Krissna combo who had earlier given massive hits like Baasha, Annamalai, and Veera. Baba also had Rajinikanth sharing screen space again with comedian Goundamani after the 1993 film Uzhaippali.

According to director Suresh Krissna, Rajinikanth himself had approached him with the idea of re-releasing the film. The actor even went on to dub for new scenes in the film and the original music composer AR Rahman had also requested to re-work the sound mixing and remaster the music to better adapt to the current technologies.

The remastered version of Baba is all set to return to theatres on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday which falls on 12 December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baba Rajinikanth Baba remastered
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp