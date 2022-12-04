Sudha Kongara refutes rumours of making Ratan Tata's biopic

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

For the last few weeks, speculation has been rife that the National award-winning director Sudha Kongara is gearing up to direct a biopic on the popular industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata.

However, shutting down the rumours, the filmmaker on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she does not have any plans to do his biopic at the moment.

Her tweet read, "I’m a huge admirer of Mr Ratan Tata. However, I have no intention of making his biopic at this moment. But thank you all for your interest in my next film! Soon!" (sic)

Sudha, who made her directorial debut with the Telugu film Andhra Andagadu (2008), last directed Soorarai Pottru (2020). Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the film, based on the life of Air Deccan founder and retired Captain of the Indian Army GR Gopinath, has won five awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay at the 68th National Film Awards. The filmmaker is currently remaking Soorarai Pottru in Hindi with Akshay Kumar.

