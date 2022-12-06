Kangana Ranaut starts filming for 'Chandramukhi 2' with Raghava Lawrence
In the second part, Ranaut will essay the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.
Published: 06th December 2022 02:49 PM | Last Updated: 06th December 2022 02:49 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2', the sequel to superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie.
The actor took to her Instagram story on Tuesday evening and posted a picture of clapboard from the movie's sets.
"Started filming for Chandramukhi 2 today," Ranaut said in the post.
The upcoming movie is a follow-up to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's smash hit comedy horror 'Chandramukhi' from director P Vasu.
The filmmaker is also helming the new movie.
In the second part, Ranaut will essay the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.
Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead opposite Ranaut.
The actor will be next seen in 'Tejas', in which she plays the role of an Air Force Pilot, a political drama 'Emergency' and biopic on Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi.