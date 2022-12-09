What to watch this week: From 'Blurr' to 'Witness', a list of OTT releases this weekend

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Witness- SonyLIV (December 9)

In this social drama, Rohini plays a street sweeper who loses her son to manual scavenging. The film is primarily about this defiant mother's fight to serve justice to her deceased son. Others part of the cast include Shraddha Srinath, Azhagam Perumal, Shanmuga Raja, Subatra Robert. The film is directed by Deepak, who is also cinematographer of the film.

Blurr – ZEE5 (December 9)

The film marks the debut production of Taapsee's banner Outsiders Films and is directed by Ajay Bahl. Blurr follows Gayatri, a woman who arrives in a foggy, murky hill town with her husband, Neil. Gayatri's twin sister, Gautami, who was blind, has seemingly died by suicide. Unconvinced, Gayatri insists on investigating her death even as Neil attempts to dissuade her. As she talks to locals and digs deeper into Gautami's hazy past, Gayatri herself begins to lose her eyesight.

Rathasaatchi – Aha (December 9)

Penned by writer Jeyamohan, and helmed by Rafiq Ismail in his directorial debut, this film stars Kanna Ravi in the lead. Rathasaatchi is set during the 1980s and shows how the followers of the Naxalbari movement resist the suppression imposed on them. The film is an adaptation of the short story Kathaigal from Jeyamohan's novel Venkadal.

Yashoda – Prime Video (December 9)

Directed by Haresh Narayan and K Hari Shankar, this film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role. As she agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister, things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light. The sci-fi Telugu survival thriller also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Doctor G – Netflix (December 11)

Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer follows the story of a post-graduate doctor Uday Gupta who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology due to lack of a seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics. Others part of the cast are Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Roy – SonyLIV (December 9)

A family-oriented mystery thriller, Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the lead role. The actor essays the titular character that is in search of her missing wife and journalist, Teena. As he files a missing complaint at the police station, some assume he is mentally unwell. The film is directed by Sunil Ibrahim.

Pinocchio – Netflix (December 9)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio is a stop-motion is a reimagining of the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on 15 October 2022 where it had a stellar critical reception. The voice cast of the film includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, and Ron Perlman.

CAT – Netflix (December 9)

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film unfolds over two parallel timelines in Punjab. Randeep Hooda plays Gurnaam Singh, a former police informant who's pulled back into the game after his younger brother gets caught in a drug racket. To secure his brother's future, he enters a murky underbelly of politics, corruption and crime to bust a thriving drug cartel.

