Arya's film with Muthaiya titled 'Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam'

The film appears to be a rural action entertainer, a genre that director Muthaiya is known for. 

First look of 'Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam'(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Arya is set to team up with director Muthaiya for a film tentatively titled Arya 34. The makers on Saturday released the first look poster of the film, and revealed the title of the film as Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam.

Written and directed by filmmaker Muthaiya, the film is backed by Drumsticks Productions in association with Zee Studios.

The first look poster shows bearded Arya clad in black shirt and dhoti sitting on a chair. The wall behind him has a sketch of Rajinikanth's character from Baashha. The film appears to be a rural action entertainer, a genre that Muthaiya is known for. 

The film will feature actor Siddhi Idnani, who was last seen in Gautham Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, as the female lead. This is will be the first time Arya is collaborating with Muthaiya, who last directed Viruman.

The film's music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with Velraj handling the cinematography. Venkat Raajen, who worked in Viruman, will be editing this film as well.

