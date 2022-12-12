AR Rahman's 'Le Musk' is mind-blowing and one-of-a-kind, says superstar Rajinikanth

By Express News Service

Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman extended his birthday wishes to Superstar Rajinikanth. Taking to his social media, Rahman shared a video of Rajinikanth experiencing the former's virtual reality film Le Musk.

He wrote, "Happy birthday Superstar Rajinikanth Ji. Thank you for your kind words about Le Musk experience EPI." (sic)

In the video, after watching the film, Rajinikanth says, "My god! Ena Panirukeenga Rahman sir? Mind-blowing! Super! It is one-of-a-kind."

Le Musk, the Indian virtual reality thriller, is co-produced and directed by oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. The film stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan.

Earlier, it premiered at the Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR programme. The 37-minute film is billed as a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music, and scent integrated into the narrative.

It follows heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny with one powerful memory — that of their scent. The film has a screenplay by Gurachi Phoenix. Apart from directing, Rahman composed the music.

This story originally appeared on Cinemaexpress.com

