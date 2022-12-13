Home Entertainment Tamil

Ganesh Venkatram wraps up 'Varisu' shooting

Published: 13th December 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Varisu-Vijay

Actor Vijay in a still from Varisu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Ganesh Venkatram took to Twitter to mention that he has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Vijay-starrer Varisu. The actor shared a selfie with the director of the film, Vamshi Paidipally.

"And its a Wrap for me with #Varisu shooting! Mandatory selfie with the captain of our ship dir @directorvamshi - Admire his passion & dedication, it has been an enriching experience working with him. Love d way he has portrayed our #Thalapathy so stylishly. C u all on d BigScreen Soon," the actor wrote.

Varisu is set to release in theatres for Pongal 2023. Headlined by Vijay, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, Shaam and Sangeetha.

Recently the makers released the second single from the film, Thee Thalapathy, voiced by Silambarasan. Varisu has music by S Thaman and will release in Telugu as Varasudu. The film is backed by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The film is set to clash with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, which also will release for Pongal.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

