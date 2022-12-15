Home Entertainment Tamil

'Indian 2' will feature Kamal Haasan as Senapathy and his father

The latest update from the film is from writer Jeyamohan, who is one of the writers of the sequel.

Published: 15th December 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Just like Indian, the sequel too is about a father and a son, but this time, will feature Kamal Haasan as Senapathy and his father.

Just like Indian, the sequel too is about a father and a son, but this time, will feature Kamal Haasan as Senapathy and his father. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

The shooting of the much-awaited Kamal Haasan-Shankar film, Indian 2, is currently underway in full swing. A sequel to the 1996 blockbuster that gave Kamal Haasan his third National Award for Best Actor, Indian 2 is backed by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. 

The latest update from the film is from writer Jeyamohan, who is one of the writers of the sequel. In an interview on the Cineulagam YouTube channel, the celebrated writer gave insights into the premise of Indian 2, and Kamal Haasan's perseverance to deliver a top-notch performance. 

Jeyamohan said, "Indian 2 is set even before the time period of the original Indian. Just like Indian, the sequel too is about a father and a son, but this time, it is not about Senapathy and his son, but Senapathy and his father."

The writer explained how Kamal Haasan was starving himself to get into the role of Senapathy because prosthetics don't allow him to have proper food, and the actor-filmmaker was just minimally sipping through juice to remain hydrated.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha, among others. 

After Indian 2, Kamal Haasan has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline, including a confirmed film with Mani Ratnam, and a few speculated films with directors like H Vinoth and Pa Ranjith.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Indian 2
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp