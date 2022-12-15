'Indian 2' will feature Kamal Haasan as Senapathy and his father

By Express News Service

The shooting of the much-awaited Kamal Haasan-Shankar film, Indian 2, is currently underway in full swing. A sequel to the 1996 blockbuster that gave Kamal Haasan his third National Award for Best Actor, Indian 2 is backed by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

The latest update from the film is from writer Jeyamohan, who is one of the writers of the sequel. In an interview on the Cineulagam YouTube channel, the celebrated writer gave insights into the premise of Indian 2, and Kamal Haasan's perseverance to deliver a top-notch performance.

Jeyamohan said, "Indian 2 is set even before the time period of the original Indian. Just like Indian, the sequel too is about a father and a son, but this time, it is not about Senapathy and his son, but Senapathy and his father."

The writer explained how Kamal Haasan was starving himself to get into the role of Senapathy because prosthetics don't allow him to have proper food, and the actor-filmmaker was just minimally sipping through juice to remain hydrated.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha, among others.

After Indian 2, Kamal Haasan has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline, including a confirmed film with Mani Ratnam, and a few speculated films with directors like H Vinoth and Pa Ranjith.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

