Varalaxmi on a signing spree

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar seems to be on a signing spree. The actor, who will next be seen in an investigation drama titled V3, has recently started shooting for a new Aha original. V3 is directed by Amudhavanan who earlier helmed Quota.

Speaking about V3, Amudhavanan says, “Varalaxmi’s character will be seen in three designations. She plays a collector in the past, a superintendent for the Stationery and Printing Department in the present and a human rights activist in the future. The film will follow her life’s journey and what led her to her current destination and what causes her to become an activist.” V3 also stars Aadukalam Naren, Papanasam-fame Esther Anil and Kannada actor Paavana. Produced by Team A Ventures, the film’s cinematography and music are handled by Siva Prabhu and Allen Sebastian, respectively. The production of the film has been wrapped up and the makers are planning on releasing the film in January 2023.

On the other hand, Varalaxmi is teaming up with Kannada director Dayal Padmanabhan and Santhosh Pratap for the Aha original. The trio had already collaborated for the yet-to-be-released Kondraal Paavam. Speaking about the new film, Dayal says, “It’s a crime thriller that will be narrated in a non-linear fashion. Varalaxmi ma’am is playing the role of a cop and Arav, who is donning the role of an ACP, is doing an important role in the film. The film is about the cat-and-mouse game between them without knowing how their investigation’s destination is the same.”

The rest of the cast includes Mahat Raghavendra and director-turned-actor Subramaniam Siva. Kannada actor Sundar Raj, who is known for playing a pivotal role in Mahendran’s 1979 classic Uthiripookkal, is also on board this project. The makers are planning on completing the first two schedules in Bangalore before returning to Chennai for the final schedule. With cinematography by Manikanth Kadri and music by Shekar Chandra, the film will be released exclusively on Aha.

