Makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan' hint release date announcement of the second part

By Express News Service

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was one of the most celebrated films of 2022. The film garnered positive reception from the audiences for visually recreating the epic novel authored by Kalki on a grand canvas. It also performed tremendously at the box office.

Nearly three months after the release, the makers on Tuesday revealed that an exciting update is on its way. Sharing a photo of the film's poster, the makers wrote, "Something special is on the horizon. Can you guess What?"

While the second part of the film is expected to be released sometime in 2023, it now looks like the announcement will be regarding the release date of the second part. The official announcement will be made on Wednesday at 4 PM.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the historical drama is a two-part film produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Like the first part, the sequel will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ponniyin Selvan has music composed by AR Rahman The film's technical also crew includes cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Thota Tharrani and choreographer Brinda.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

