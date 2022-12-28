Home Entertainment Tamil

Makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan' hint release date announcement of the second part

While the second part of the film is expected to be released sometime in 2023, it now looks like the announcement will be regarding the release date of the second part.

Published: 28th December 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-I'

Poster of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' (File photo)

By Express News Service

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was one of the most celebrated films of 2022. The film garnered positive reception from the audiences for visually recreating the epic novel authored by Kalki on a grand canvas. It also performed tremendously at the box office.

Nearly three months after the release, the makers on Tuesday revealed that an exciting update is on its way. Sharing a photo of the film's poster, the makers wrote, "Something special is on the horizon. Can you guess What?" 

While the second part of the film is expected to be released sometime in 2023, it now looks like the announcement will be regarding the release date of the second part. The official announcement will be made on Wednesday at 4 PM.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the historical drama is a two-part film produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Like the first part, the sequel will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Ponniyin Selvan has music composed by AR Rahman The film's technical also crew includes cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Thota Tharrani and choreographer Brinda.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan Mani Ratnam Historical drama
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp