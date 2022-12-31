First look of Ajmal Ameer's 'Theerkadarishi' is out

Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Ajmal Ameer to star in upcoming Tamil film, 'Theerkadarishi'.

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Theerkadarishi, starring Ajmal Ameer, was released on Saturday by Gautham Vasudev Menon. 

The poster features fit and fab Ajmal holding a gun in his hand. The tagline reads, "The Prophet." The film marks the first venture of Sri Saravanaa Films' production banner.

Directed by PG Mohan and LR Sundarapandi, the film's production began in April. Theerkadarishi's screenplay is written by B Sathish Kumar.

The film's technical crew includes DOP J Laxman, music composer Balasubramanian G, editor Ranjeet CK and Art Director Don Ashok. 

Meanwhile, in Tamil, Ajmal was last seen Netrikann, and in Malayalam, he was recently seen in Alphonse Puthren's Gold.

Apart from Theerkadarishi, he has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Eeyal, Abyuham in Malayalam and Pisaasu 2 and Second Show in Tamil.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

