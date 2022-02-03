STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan celebrates 10 years in films: Started this journey with nothing but hope

On the occasion, Sivakarthikeyan, 36, expressed his gratitude to director Pandiraj for giving him his first big break.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Sivakarthikeyan on Thursday completed a decade in the film industry and thanked his fans and family for supporting him through his journey of "successes, failures and learnings".

The actor made his debut in 2012 with the Tamil comedy drama "Marina", directed by Pandiraj, and slowly emerged as one of the biggest leading stars of the industry, featuring in comedies, action films and romantic dramas.

Sivakarthikeyan, 36, marked the occasion by posting a statement on Twitter and expressed gratitude to Pandiraj for giving him his first big break.

"Today marks my ten years in cinema... Started this journey with nothing but hope and today the place that you have given me in your hearts and homes, is an unforeseen truth. At this significant juncture, I thank director Mr Pandiraj sir for giving me my first acting opportunity, my fantastic producers who shaped my projects," he wrote.

"My directors who stood along me in this journey, my talented co-actors who let me too shine through their talents, all the technicians and staff who have worked in all my films, distributors, theatre owners, friends from press-television-online media and all cinema fans."

Post his debut, Sivakarthikeyan tasted consecutive successes in 2013 with the coming of age comedy "Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga", Dhanush-backed comedy drama "Ethir Neechal" and "Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam", which is considered one of the biggest hits of his career.

Since then, the 39-year-old has headlined several blockbusters, including last year's acclaimed action comedy "Doctor".

The actor said he was touched to have found acceptance among the audience, who have stood by him throughout his career.

"Above all, my heartfelt thanks to my motherly Tamil, my Tamil people for owning me as your son, brother, friend, family and to my brothers and sisters out there as my fans who are always with me from the beginning, standing by me, celebrating me on this journey of successes, failures and learnings. Always, all that I want to do is work harder to make you all happy and to be useful to others with this life that you all have blessed me with. Love and gratitude from the bottom of my heart," he wrote.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Don", an action-comedy scheduled to open in cinemas on March 25.

He will also be seen in the sci-fi comedy "Ayalaan", co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Tamil cinema Pandiraj
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp