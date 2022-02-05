Boney Kapoor to kick-off shoot for his next Tamil film with superstar Ajith

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Ajith-starrer on March 9.

A source said, "After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March."

The source added: "The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale!"

Amongst Boney's films that commenced and wrapped the shoot in the middle of the pandemic are the Ajith-starrer 'Valimai', Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan', Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Nenjuku Needhi', Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili'.

His second film with Ajith 'Valimai' in Tamil is releasing on February 24.