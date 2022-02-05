STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Boney Kapoor to kick-off shoot for his next Tamil film with superstar Ajith

Boney's second Tamil film 'Valimai' with Ajith is set to release on February 24.

Published: 05th February 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Ajith-starrer on March 9.

A source said, "After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March."

The source added: "The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale!"

Amongst Boney's films that commenced and wrapped the shoot in the middle of the pandemic are the Ajith-starrer 'Valimai', Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan', Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Nenjuku Needhi', Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili'.

His second film with Ajith 'Valimai' in Tamil is releasing on February 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boney Kapoor Ajith Valimai
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp