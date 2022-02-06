Parthiban’s 'Iravin Nizhal' brings together three Oscar winners

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

We had earlier reported that director Parthiban’s upcoming film Iravin Nizhal has AR Rahman composing the music. It’s now known that two more Academy Award-winning technicians—Craig Mann (Sound Designer) and Cottalango Leon (VFX Supervisor)—have joined the film. Speaking about the collaboration, the director says, “Iravin Nizhal is the result of the confidence I gained after after Oththa Seruppu and bringing together three Oscar-winners is one such attempt.”

Speaking about collaborating with AR Rahman, the director says, “Rahman sir and I were supposed to work for a film called Yelelo in 2001, however, it was later dropped. For Iravin Nizhal, I took Rahman sir to the sets and explained the concept of the film. It is necessary because a one-shot film isn’t easy to explain to people. Rahman sir’s music is a big backbone for the film.”

“I saw the Oscar-winning Whiplash when it was released and I was really impressed by it. I somehow managed to reach the sound designer of that film, Craig Mann, who won the Oscar for it,” says Parthiban on casting Mann. Cottalango Leon won the 2016 Academy Award for scientific and technical achievement for ‘the design, engineering and continuous development’. “He actually lives near Tirunelveli but nobody knows we have an Oscar-winner here. I showed the film to him and I connected him with the VFX team we have here.”

Speaking about the film, he adds, “I have seen almost all of the one-shot films made till now. Most of them are films that are stitched together to look like a single shot. Our film isn’t a stitched one. Secondly and more importantly, Iravin Nizhal is the only non-linear one-shot film in the history of cinema. The rest of the films are all linear in storytelling. The film is in its final stages of post-production. We constructed almost 50 sets in a 75-acre land in OMR to shoot the film. Further, we had to rehearse for about 90 days to shoot the film.”

