Actress Aditi Shankar now turns singer too

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Aditi Shankar, the daughter of ace director Shankar, has now turned a singer too.

Yes, the actress, who is also a qualified doctor, has now turned a singer by singing a duet song titled 'Romeo Juliet' in director Kiran Korrapati's upcoming Telugu film 'Ghani', featuring Varun Tej in the lead.

The actress took to Twitter to make the announcement and also thank music director Thaman for giving her an opportunity.

She said, "My singing debut! Waited so long to share this with you all. Another dream come true. Music director Thaman sir, thank you so much for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. Hope you guys like it."

Aditi, who is director Shankar's younger daughter, will be making her debut as an actress in director Muthiah's Tamil film 'Viruman', featuring Karthi in the lead. The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.