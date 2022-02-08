A lesson in love

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

Shooting during the pandemic left actor Krisha Kurup feeling quite puzzled several times. For instance, she could hardly recognise those on the sets of Vetri-starrer Jothi, on account of the mask. “It would take me several minutes to recognise unit members. Except for the actors, everyone else was wearing masks. I then kept a mental note of the colour of their clothes in order to recognise them.”

Shooting in the pandemic was admittedly tough, but director Krishna Paramatma made things easier by having a plan in place. “He ensured that we worked double shifts but made sure that different actors were called in to shoot in each of those shifts. This allowed us to complete the filming faster with reduced risk of exposure.”

The shoot also gave her the opportunity to travel to Neyveli. “I couldn’t quite explore the place due to our tight schedules. However, the family of the house we shot in were warm and made us feel really welcome.” The actor shot for a romantic number in the said house. “Through the shooting, I learned that romance can be found even in small exchanges and gestures. Be it sipping coffee together or reading the paper, everything can be romantic. Such small moments usually go unnoticed in life but being able to treasure every little moment together is what true romance is about.”

Playing a newly-wed girl was another new experience for the actor. “Jahnvi is a character I’ll never forget. Playing the coy bride was rather difficult for me. I asked my mom for suggestions and that didn’t go anywhere as she couldn’t really connect to the modern bride.” Krisha says she really enjoyed looking the part. “Wearing a thaali, kumkumam and metti for the first time, felt quite surreal. It all helped me slip into my character easily.”