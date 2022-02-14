STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Naane Varuven' to release in theatres soon, says Kalaippuli S. Thanu

With Dhanush's last release 'Atrangi Re' releasing on an OTT platforma, fans were concerned if 'Naane Varuven' too would release on OTT.

Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu. (Photo: Twitter/ Kalaippuli S Thanu)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, whose production house, V Creations, is producing director Selvaraghavan's upcoming film, 'Naane Varuven', on Monday announced that the film would release in theatres shortly.

Taking to Twitter, the producer in Tamil said, "'Naane Varuven' will follow 'Asuran' and 'Karnan' and will be there for you to celebrate in theatres. The Dhanush-starrer that is being directed by Selvaraghavan, will be a magnificent creation. Coming soon in theatres!"

The news has thrilled Dhanush fans, who are now heaving a sigh of relief. With Dhanush's last release 'Atrangi Re' releasing on an OTT platform and with one of his next films 'Maaran' also scheduled for an OTT release, fans were concerned if 'Naane Varuven' too would release on OTT.

However, much to their relief and delight, Thanu on Valentine's Day confirmed that the film would release only in theatres.

Every film that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have worked together so far have gone on to either become superhits or critically acclaimed classics. Therefore, fans have great expectations from 'Naane Varuven'

Only recently, the film unit had released two looks of Dhanush in the film and had announced that shooting was in progress.

