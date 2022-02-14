STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikumar to headline a travel-based film

It has been announced that actor Sasikumar will be playing the lead role in a film helmed by Anjala director Thangam Pa Saravanan.

Published: 14th February 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:40 AM

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

The story follows three characters, each hailing from three different parts of Tamil Nadu—Kodiakkarai, Theni and Erode—who meet at one point. Actor Karunaas and a newcomer will be essaying the other two characters.”

The makers are yet to finalise the female lead. Vakeel Saab-fame Ananya Nagalla will be playing a prominent role, marking her debut in Tamil cinema. Filming will commence next week and the director reveals that they plan to wrap the filming in a single schedule. 

The film will have music by Sam CS while Rammy will be handling the cinematography.  The film will also star Raj Mohan, Abhirami Rahul Pavanan, and GM Sundar in supporting roles.

