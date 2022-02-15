STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Arabic Kuthu' from 'Beast' sets Internet on fire; garners 20 million views in less than 24 hours!

Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Published: 15th February 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CHENNAI: 'Arabic Kuthu', the first single from director Nelson's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Beast', featuring actor Vijay in the lead, has garnered a whopping 20 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.

Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics actor Sivakarthikeyan. The foot-tapping number seems to be shattering records on the Internet.

In fact, the song garnered, a phenomenal 4.5 lakh views, with over 1.75 lakh people giving it the thumbs up sign within just seven minutes of being released.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the much-awaited film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, "It's 20M views in real-time now!"


Director Nelson, while sharing the video link on Monday evening, tweeted, "'Arabic Kuthu' here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arabic Kuthu Vijay Youtube Beast Anirudh
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp