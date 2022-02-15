'Arabic Kuthu' from 'Beast' sets Internet on fire; garners 20 million views in less than 24 hours!
CHENNAI: 'Arabic Kuthu', the first single from director Nelson's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Beast', featuring actor Vijay in the lead, has garnered a whopping 20 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.
Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics actor Sivakarthikeyan. The foot-tapping number seems to be shattering records on the Internet.
In fact, the song garnered, a phenomenal 4.5 lakh views, with over 1.75 lakh people giving it the thumbs up sign within just seven minutes of being released.
Sun Pictures, which is producing the much-awaited film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, "It's 20M views in real-time now!"
Director Nelson, while sharing the video link on Monday evening, tweeted, "'Arabic Kuthu' here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir."