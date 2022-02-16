STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rangoli to be a school-based drama

Debutants Prarthana and Hamaresh, the nephew of filmmaker Vijay, will be playing the lead roles.

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

A new Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Rangoli is in the works. The film was formally launched recently. Directed by Vaali Mohan Das, Rangoli is billed as a family drama set against the backdrop of school life, and features newcomers in prominent roles. Debutants Prarthana and Hamaresh, the nephew of filmmaker Vijay, will be playing the lead roles.

Speaking about the film, director Vaali shares, “The film revolves around students and will also explore a father-child relationship. However, it won’t be sentimental in its treatment.” The director adds that the team is planning to go on floors by May and wrap the filming in 25 days. “Considering the film has great scope for music, I want to spend more time perfecting the soundtrack. We are aiming to release the film by October.”

Rangoli is bankrolled by K Babu Reddy and G Satish Kumar’s Gopuram studios. Further details related to the film, including other cast and crew will be announced shortly. 
 

