Vijay Sethupathi​-starrer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' to release on April 28

Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies has bought the theatrical distribution rights of the film for Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vijay Sethupathi​-starrer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

A still from Vijay Sethupathi​-starrer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited rom-com 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, will release on April 28 this year.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies, which has bought the theatrical distribution rights of the film for Tamil Nadu, tweeted, "The month of love just got better! Happy to announce our association with Seven Screen Studio for the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'. In cinemas from April 28."

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'RAMBO' in the film. The name is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'. While Samantha plays a character called Khatija, Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

