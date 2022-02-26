STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Venkat Prabhu's 'Manmadha Leelai' to release on April 1

'Manmadha Leelai', which features actors Ashok Selvan, Smruthi Venkat, Riya Suman and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead, is to hit screens on April 1.

Published: 26th February 2022

A still from 'Manmadha Leelai'.

By IANS

The film, which was shot during a gap while filming 'Maanaadu', has the tagline 'A Venkat Prabhu Quickie'. Expectations from this film are high because Venkat Prabhu has just delivered a blockbuster in Simbu's 'Maanaadu'.

One other reason the film has raised expectations is because the film's music has been scored by director Venkat Prabhu's brother, Premgi Amaren.

Produced by T. Muruganantham for Rockfort Entertainment and Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket company, the film has Thamizh A. Azhagan as its director of Photography and Venkat Rajen as its editor.

