Arya releases first look of Aishwarya Rajesh in Tamil remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'

Published: 01st January 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen' , first look poster.( Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Arya on Saturday released the first look of actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam hit 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays the lead in the film, will reprise actress Nimisha Sajayan's role in the original.

Directed by R. Kannan, the Tamil remake will have cinematography by Balasubramaniem and editing by Leo John Paul.

Dialogues for the Tamil version of the Malayalam film, which highlights the plight of women confined to kitchens, will be by Savari and Jeevitha Sureshkumar.

Arya, who released the first look on social media, said, "Happy to release the first look of #TheGreatIndianKitchen, produced by RDC Media Pvt Ltd, starring Aishwarya Rajesh & Directed by R Kannan. Best wishes to the entire team."


The Tamil remake, which will have music by Jerry Silvester Vincent, is produced by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary.

