Pa Ranjith to present documentary on Babasaheb Ambedkar's cremation place Chaityabhoomi

By PTI

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is set to present "Chaityabhumi", a documentary on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's cremation place Chaityabhoomi.

The documentary has been directed by Somnath Waghmare and will be released soon.

Ranjith, one of the most celebrated contemporary directors in Tamil cinema with acclaimed dramas such as "Sarpatta Parambarai", "Madras" and Rajinikanth-starrers "Kabali" and "Kaala", will present the film under his banner Neelam Productions.

The filmmaker shared a poster of the documentary on Twitter on Saturday evening.

"Happy to announce @officialneelam will be collaborating as presenter for documentary filmmaker Somnath Waghmare's next, 'Chaityabhumi'. This film is about Chaityabhumi, the final resting place of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dadar, Mumbai," the 39-year-old producer wrote.

Happy to announce @officialneelam will be collaborating as presenter for documentary filmmaker Somnath Waghmare's next, Chaityabhumi.

This film is about Chaityabhumi, the final resting place of Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dadar, Mumbai.



@sumeetmhaskar @prabuddhbharat2 pic.twitter.com/b8wsh0nXLV — pa.ranjith (@beemji) January 1, 2022

Waghmare, known to helm documentaries like "The Battle of Bhima Koregaon: An Unending Journey" and "I Am Not A Witch", wrote that he was happy that the documentary on Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, will now reach a wider audience.

"Excited to be working with @beemji @officialneelam Thank you for your support in helping this film go to the larger masses," the director wrote.

In a July 2021 interview with PTI, Ranjith -- a longtime follower of Dr Ambedkar -- had said the teachings of the social reformer have helped him in his work.

"I want to open up a discussion through my cinema. I am not sure if cinema can create a change in society but it can definitely influence. I believe that my past work on social justice and Dr Ambedkar's works have helped me in creating an impact while talking about politics and other issues through my cinema," he added.