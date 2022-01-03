Karthick Naren, Atharvaa team up for Nirangal Moondru

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Karthick Naren will be joining forces with Atharvaa Murali for his next feature film titled Nirangal Moondru. The film will also feature actors Sarath Kumar and Rahman in prominent roles.

Speaking of the film, Karthick says, “It’s a hyperlink thriller and the title denotes the three shades we have as humans: black, white, and grey. That’s the concept of the film, and the number three will play an instrumental role in the screenplay as well. The film is packed with several interesting elements, but I don’t want to reveal them now.”

Nirangal Moondru will enter production on Wednesday.

“We are aiming to wrap up the filming by the first week of March.”

The filmmaker adds that the entire film will be shot in Chennai.

“The story is set in the backdrop of Chennai and the city plays a major role; it’s a character of its own.”

Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music for the film, while Tijo Tomy will serve as the director of photography.