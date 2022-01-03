STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Karthick Naren, Atharvaa team up for Nirangal Moondru

Filmmaker Karthick Naren will be joining forces with Atharvaa Murali for his next feature film titled Nirangal Moondru.

Published: 03rd January 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Atharvaa

Kollywood actor Atharvaa

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

Filmmaker Karthick Naren will be joining forces with Atharvaa Murali for his next feature film titled Nirangal Moondru. The film will also feature actors Sarath Kumar and Rahman in prominent roles.

Speaking of the film, Karthick says, “It’s a hyperlink thriller and the title denotes the three shades we have as humans: black, white, and grey. That’s the concept of the film, and the number three will play an instrumental role in the screenplay as well. The film is packed with several interesting elements, but I don’t want to reveal them now.” 

Nirangal Moondru will enter production on Wednesday.

“We are aiming to wrap up the filming by the first week of March.”

The filmmaker adds that the entire film will be shot in Chennai.

“The story is set in the backdrop of Chennai and the city plays a major role; it’s a character of its own.”

Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music for the film, while Tijo Tomy will serve as the  director of photography. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirangal Moondru Karthick Naren Atharvaa Murali Sarath Kumar Rahman
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp