STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Not child’s play: Riythvika on working with child actors

The lockdown restrictions compelled actor Riythvika to opt for online rehearsals for her new film, Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal, directed by Vishal Venkat.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Winner Riythvika

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Winner Riythvika (Photo | Vijay Television Twitter)

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

The lockdown restrictions compelled actor Riythvika to opt for online rehearsals for her new film, Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal, directed by Vishal Venkat. “Due to the lockdown, I only heard the script on the phone, and was quite impressed by his attention to detail in this hyperlink story,” says Riythvika, adding that the debutant filmmaker’s working style impressed her. “He brimmed with energy and enthusiasm on the sets. His clear and calm explanations to our queries helped us tackle tough scenes with great ease.”

Riythvika, who plays the mother of a 3-year-old, found acting with a child actor quite a challenge. One scene, in particular, took longer to shoot than anticipated. “It was a night shoot inside a car. My co-star was driving and the child actor was in my lap. I had to make her sleep while saying lengthy, emotional dialogues,” says Riythvika. “I have shot scenes with children before, but in this case, the child and I didn’t get enough time to interact and familiarise before the shoot. As she wasn’t used to me, it was not easy to comfort her. Her movements often blocked the camera, and it became quite difficult to can the shots.”

In order to comfort the child, the director asked her mother to lie down on the backseat and comfort her. This way, the real mother would be nearby, but not on camera. “Upon seeing her mother, the child only started crying more, wanting to get closer to her. Eventually she went to sleep, but the director was patient and waited till she settled down. He even changed the camera position so that her movements wouldn’t disturb the filming. The scene was lengthy and all of us got quite sleepy  and exhausted by the time we wrapped up this scene at dawn!”

The actor also got the chance to try out a new look. “I play a girl who has studied fashion designing. One of my looks has me wearing a cotton sari with a sleeveless blouse with accessories such as a trendy nose pin. It’s a look I quite enjoyed.” She also got to shoot a montage sequence with Ashok Selvan. “It was good to catch up with him after long. We shot for a serious, emotional scene, which took some getting used to because, in real life, I’ve only known him as a jolly person,” she says, laughing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Riythvika Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal Vishal Venkat
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp