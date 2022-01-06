Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: Stories of hope, resilience and human spirit

By Express News Service

The trailer launch of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming anthology series Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa was held virtually on Tuesday. A sequel to 2020’s anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, the new anthology has segments directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Antony, and Surya Krishna.

Apart from the five directors, the event was also attended by Aparna Purohit, creative head of Amazon Prime Video, and actors Nadiya, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Sananth, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Nirmal Pillai.

Speaking at the event, Aparna explained the difference between the new and the old anthology. “This anthology tells deeper, personal stories. Both the anthologies prove that art can thrive in the toughest of periods,” she said.

Director Balaji Mohan, spoke about why he chose to tell a love story through his short Mugakavasa Mutham.

“Mugakavasa Mutham weaves together two of the most basic emotions of love and longing that was marred in the pandemic. Love is something that you can’t keep out of someone’s life. Interesting love stories are ones that win obstacles.”

On casting Gouri Kishan and Teejay Arunasalam, Balaji said, “Teejay fits the character so well. I loved his work in Asuran as well. For the female lead, I wanted someone who looks responsible and I knew Gouri can pull it off. It’s a story that young people across the globe will relate to, and I am looking forward to receiving the audience’s reactions after the premiere on Amazon Prime Video.”

Through her show Loners, Halitha is aiming to explore how the pandemic and lockdown pushed us to find connections and support at the most unexpected places.

“It’s also about staying afloat especially when alone. Loners brings together two wonderful actors Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das, and is bound to tug at the audience’s heartstrings.” The director added that the segment was equally difficult for her and the actors since the film is about a virtual encounter. “So they need to know where to look and when to react, and so on,” she explains. Arjun Das echoed this and said it was difficult because he is not that tech-savvy. “But the story is as real as it can get, and I learnt a lot while working in the film,” he said.

For her short Mouname Paarvayaai, director Madhumita has brought together Nadiya and Joju George to play a middle-aged couple. “The people behind the voice tend to fade to the background as life’s everyday drudgery takes the forefront. What do we do then, when this certainty is confronted by an uncertain future? This story is about communication between two people within four walls,” she said.

Both Nadiya and Joju said that they loved Madhumita’s script, and the latter added that he became a fan of Madhumita and that it was a dream-come-true to have acted with Nadiya. Nadiya, on the other hand, praised Madhumita’s storytelling and organisation.

“When I heard the script, I was in, but when I heard that I will star opposite Joju, I was doubly excited. It was amazing how Madhu completed the shoot in just three days,” said Nadiya.

Director Richard Anthony has aimed to explore grief and loss through his short Nizhal Tharum Idham, which stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai.

“Aishwarya’s story is about how the pandemic becomes the backdrop for her character as she goes on an inward journey and deals with the ups and downs of that emotional rollercoaster. These turbulent times have been quite hard on many, and I am certain that the audiences will feel her sentiments very closely,” he said.

While Nirmal said that sharing the screen with an experienced cast and crew was intimidating, Aishwarya said that the short’s story is the winner. “It has a beautiful story. You need to be in a zone and own it to get it. It is a very personal piece, and I think we have done a good job.” “The Mask fits my short perfectly,” said director Surya Krishna on the title of his segment. His short stars Sananth and Dileep Subbarayan in the lead.

“I have highlighted how the pandemic put us in unique situations and, sometimes, it inadvertently helped us in more than one way, at least that’s how the movie wants to manifest itself to build hope amidst the situation. Sananth and Dhilip’s characters also have an out-of-the-blue rendezvous, experience emotions that are an outcome of this COVID and figure out a way through it,” he said.