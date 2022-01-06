STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suresh Babu acquires remake rights of Tamil hit 'Maanaadu'

Suresh Productions acquired the official remake rights of 'Maanaadu' in all Indian languages and theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu.

Still from 'Maanaadu'

By PTI

Producer Suresh Babu's production house on Thursday announced that it has acquired the remake rights for Tamil blockbuster "Maanaadu" in all Indian languages.

The sci-fi action thriller was released theatrically in November last year to a positive response.

The film, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, featured Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan. "Maanaadu" was backed by Suresh Kamatchi.

The official Twitter account of Suresh Productions shared a note, which read, "Suresh Productions has acquired the official remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster 'Maanaadu' in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu".

The film chronicles the story of a common man and a police officer, who are trapped in a time loop, on the day of a public conference of the chief minister.

