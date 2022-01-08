STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Paraman's film starring Samuthirakani titled 'Public'

The film 'Public', which was until now referred to as '#ProductionNo1', will have two National Award winners in its technical unit.

Upcoming film 'Public' will feature actor Samuthirakani in the lead. (Photo | CinemaExpress)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Raa Paraman's upcoming film featuring actors Samuthirakani and Kaali Venkat in the lead, has been titled 'Public', its makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by KKR Cinemas, the film, which was until now referred to as '#ProductionNo1', will have cinematography by Rajesh Yadav and Vetri.

The film, the first look of which was released on Saturday, will have two National Award winners in its technical unit.

National Award-winning music director D. Imman will score the music for the film while National Award-winning editor K.L. Praveen will be editing this film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film will be a thorough entertainer and that it will revolve around politics.

The first look and the title of the film were released by actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Venkat Prabhu, respectively.

