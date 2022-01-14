STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Dulquer Salmaan records rap song for 'Hey Sinamika' in just 90 minutes

Before recording the song, Dulquer got his Tamil pronunciation right with lyricist Madhan Karky, post which he was ready for the recording.

Published: 14th January 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan.

First look poster of Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has sung the song 'Achammillai' for his upcoming Tamil film 'Hey Sinamika', is believed to have recorded the energetic rap number in a matter of just an hour and half.

Before singing the song, Dulquer got his Tamil pronunciation right with lyricist Madhan Karky, post which he was ready for the recording.

Talking about the recording, debutant director Brinda Master said: "I was clear from the beginning that I wanted Dulquer to sing this song. But our music composer Govind Vasantha and I were also a bit apprehensive because Dulquer, though he is a good singer, has never sung in Tamil before and the lyrics are a bit tough and the pace of the song is very fast.

"But when we suggested to Dulquer that he should sing this song, he agreed readily. The song required a swag and attitude, which only professional rappers can exude, but Dulquer managed to do so with ease. Dulquer has sung the song with gusto and has put his full energy and soul into it."

As a treat to all Dulquer fans, the makers decided to release the lyrical video of the song on Friday.

'Hey Sinamika' marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brinda Master and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The movie is slated for release in cinemas on February 25.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hey Sinamika Dulquer Salmaan Achammillai Madhan Karky
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp